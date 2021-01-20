Authorities: Suspects, store clerk exchange gunfire during armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Florence they say ended with gunfire.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at a store in the 900 block of Cashua Drive.
Investigators said it is believed two masked and armed suspects entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.
As the suspects were leaving the store, they and the clerk exchanged gunfire, according to information from the FCSO.
The suspects’ vehicle also collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as they attempted to leave.
No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for the latest as it comes in.
