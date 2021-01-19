HCPD releases post-funeral procession route for fallen LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has released the post-funeral procession route for those who would like to stand and honor a fallen officer.
Horry County police LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore was hit and killed while picking up debris last Tuesday on Highway 22 near Highway 31.
HONORING LCPL. MELTON “FOX” GORE
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Around 1 p.m., HCPD will lead a post-funeral procession for Gore.
Drivers can expect delays along this route since intersections will be briefly closed to allow the procession to pass through:
- MB Convention Center (2101 N. Oak St) right onto N. Oak St
- Right onto 21st Ave N.
- Right onto Hwy 17 Bypass, N., Hwy 17 N,
- Right onto 32nd Ave S. (Atlantic Beach)
- Left onto S. Ocean BLVD
- Left onto 29th Ave S.
- Right onto Hwy 17 N.
- Merge left onto Hwy 9 N.
- Right onto Hwy 57 N.
- Right onto Hwy 111
- Stop at Mt. Calvary Church (2625 SC-111, Little River, SC 29566)
The community is invited to line the procession route to pay their respects. But you are reminded to it safely and responsibly.
