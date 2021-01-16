Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars

(WAFB) - Louisiana native, actor, director, screenwriter and all around philanthropist, Tyler Perry, is making national headlines again for his humanitarian efforts.
But this time, Perry is being honored for all of his good deeds and charitable contributions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Orleans bred filmmaker will be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at 93rd Annual Academy Awards, the Associated Press reports.
Perry will accept the honor alongside the Motion Picture Television Fund.
The Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement Thursday.
In an unprecedented move, the honor marks the first time the Academy will recognize two recipients. This is also the first time an organization will be presented with the prestigious award.
“There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit,” said Academy President David Rubin in a statement.
“Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored.”
Rubin went on to say, “The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families—from every corner of our industry’s workforce—aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”
The 24-karat gold plated Oscar statuettes will be presented to Tyler Perry and the MPTF during a live broadcast of the Academy Awards Sunday, April 25, 2021.
