State, local law enforcement discuss safety measures in place leading up to Inauguration Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement and other public officials want to assure South Carolinians there are safety measures in place ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at all 50 statehouses, as well as the U.S. Capitol.
To that end, the South Carolina State House will be closed to the public from Jan. 16 to 20.
Friday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Chief Skip Holbrook and Sheriff Leon Lott addressed the public with more information.
Local law enforcement will be working with state authorities to ensure the public’s safety.
Crews are working to put up physical barriers at the State House and law enforcement said patrols will surround the building for the coming days.
Officials reminded the public Friday that it is illegal to carry weapons on the State House grounds.
WIS reached out to the state National Guard to see if they are involved and got this response:
“At this time, we have not received any requests for support from the South Carolina National Guard. If the need is determined, the South Carolina National Guard performs our state mission at the direction of the governor and in support of civilian law enforcement. If called upon, the South Carolina National Guard is trained and ready to support civilian law enforcement to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the state and citizens.”
