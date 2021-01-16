Organization, City of Myrtle Beach holding events to celebrate Grand Strand Freedom Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is partnering with a local organization next week in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The city and the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation are teaming up to present “Grand Strand Freedom Week” with a list of events scheduled to take place throughout the next several days.
The organization will present a virtual worship service on Sunday at 4 p.m. Both groups will then host events aimed at businesses beginning on Jan. 19, starting with an economic development summit at 11 a.m. A small business workshop will then be held at 12:45 p.m. Both of Tuesday’s events will also be virtual.
Grand Strand Freedom Week will conclude with a job fair on Jan. 20 at Crabtree Gym at The Market Common.
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled while the drum major awards breakfast has been postponed to a later date. A bias and diversity summit previously scheduled was also canceled.
The week kicked off with a virtual welcome reception on Friday, following by a COVID-19 testing event on Saturday.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce also participated in the event.
