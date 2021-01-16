‘No specific threats to the state of South Carolina’ ahead of Inauguration, officials say

“While at this time there are no reports or law enforcement intelligence of threats to our state capitol or to our campus, our Division of Law Enforcement and Safety is coordinating closely with state, local and federal agencies to ensure our campus remains safe. We will share any additional information if specific threats of danger or violence impacting our campus do emerge. In the meantime, we encourage our students, faculty and staff to sign up for Carolina Alerts to receive important safety messages on an ongoing basis,” said UofSC spokesperson Jeffrey Stensland.