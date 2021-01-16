Myrtle Beach event proving safe space for community members to discuss riots at the Capitol

“We are fortunate in Myrtle Beach that we do have community policing,” she said. “Where we work together with our officers and chief and community members with neighborhood watch groups. [However], it’s a part of the conversation [what happened in D.C.]. It has to be talked about because it’s real. There are other towns that don’t have the best officers and don’t have great relationships so we have to talk about it. But we also have to acknowledge how blessed we are and how grateful we are for the relationships we have with the city and how we want to keep it that way at all times for all people and for all events. We want to be that consistent city where we’re modeling good relationships.”