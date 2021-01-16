Hospitals say frontline workers ‘won’t be put at the back of the line,’ despite governor’s deadline

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - In a press conference earlier this month, Gov. Henry McMaster set a deadline to get vaccinated for those in Phase 1-A.
He said anyone who qualifies to be vaccinated under Phase 1-A of the state’s plan had to have gotten their first dose of the vaccine. or make an appointment to do so, by Jan. 15. If not, the McMaster stated they’d had to go to the back of the line.
“Despite the fact that the governor said they would quote on quote have to go to the back of the line,” said Angela Williford, Vice President of Quality for Conway Medical Center. “We won’t be putting them at the back of the line. They’ll be scheduled in and amongst the 70-plus individuals.”
Williford said while the requests from frontline health care workers to get vaccinated have slowed down as of this week, requests from those 70 and older have only sped up.
Conway Medical Center released a new online form to help handle the requests. CMC says those who qualify and fill out the form will be contacted they have doses and appointments available.
But getting doses isn’t the only struggle when it comes to getting people protected against the coronavirus. Williford said issues with DHEC’s system along with staffing vaccine clinics have caused problems for CMC.
“We were staffing our vaccination clinic with some of our frontline nurses,” she said. “They were just picking up a shift here or there. We’ve had to back off from that because those front line nurses are needed at the bedside. That’s one reason that we’re reaching out to retired nurses to bring them in to help vaccinate.”
In the Pee Dee, McLeod Health says they’ve used 94% of the doses they’ve been given. They said at this point, they’re not ready to schedule appointments for those 70 and older, but they’re also interpreting McMaster’s deadline differently.
“It’s not that we’ll stop doing healthcare workers, they just won’t be prioritized like they were before,” said Octavia Williams Blake, Vice President of Workplace Health & Safety for McLeod Health.
She added many frontline health care workers have gotten the virus themselves and are waiting to see when would be best to get the vaccine. Williams Blake also said healthcare is always hiring, so many new workers might need to get vaccinated during other phases.
They’re also working to find a system to vaccinate those over the age of 70 who might have trouble using, or don’t have access to, email or internet.
