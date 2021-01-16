Grand Strand lawmakers send letter asking for federal assistance with COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of lawmakers representing the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are now calling on the federal government to provide more assistance with the COVID-19 vaccine.
A letter sent Friday addressed to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Tom Rice was signed by 16 state senators and representatives in both the Horry County and Georgetown County delegations.
Signatures on the letter include Sen. Greg Hembree, Sen. Kent Williams, Sen. Ronnie Sabb, Sen. Luke Rankin, Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford, Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Rep. Jeffery Johnson, Rep. Carl Anderson, Rep. William Bailey, Rep. Kevin Hardee, Rep. Russell Fry, Rep. Jackie Hayes, Rep. Case Brittan, Rep. Timothy McGinnis and Rep. Lee Hewitt.
“We are seeking your assistance in helping our communities and other statewide to receive more vaccine doses so that our medical professionals can vaccinate more South Carolinas efficiently and effectively,” the letter states. “The sooner we can receive more doses, the earlier our communities can begin to heal from this agonizing pandemic and our economy can bounce back quicker as well.”
The letter comes a day after the South Carolina Hospital Association said the state will receive ‘significantly less’ vaccine doses than requested next week. It also states that South Carolina “simply is not receiving enough vaccine doses” to make expanding vaccine administration a reality.
It also states South Carolina’s allocation of vaccine doses is only 28 per 1,000 by the CDC, which is below the national average.
“This is not acceptable,” the letter reads. “And it will continue to cause of vaccine supply to be gridlocked.”
As of Saturday, South Carolina has administered more than 155,000 doses of the vaccine and has utilized 67% of its Pfizer doses.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.