Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Horry County police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Viewing and funeral arrangements for a fallen Horry County police officer have been announced.
The Horry County Police Department said members of the community are invited to honor the life of Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore next week alongside fellow members of law enforcement and public safety.
HONORING LANCE CPL. MELTON “FOX” GORE
HCPD said a public viewing and visitation will take place Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the auditorium of North Myrtle Beach High School from 6-7:30 p.m. A memorial service for Gore will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
HCPD also asks anyone attending to wear a face covering.
Gore was killed last Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while cleaning up trash on Highway 22.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.