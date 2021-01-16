FIRST ALERT: Cool, windy, and clear Saturday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cool and clear weekend is on the way for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Temperatures today will only warm into the low 50s this afternoon, thanks to yesterday’s cold front helping to usher in cooler and drier air into the area. This is also going to give way to sunny skies through the majority of the weekend as well.
Winds throughout the day will also become quite gusty as we head into this afternoon. At times, some gusts could reach speeds of up to 35-40+ mph. It’s a good idea to make sure any and all outdoor furniture is tied down and secured ahead of the strong winds.
Sunday looks to be a rinse and repeat kind of day, aside from the gusty winds. We’ll expect a chilly start to the day, with temperatures starting off in the low 30s tomorrow morning. Daytime highs will warm into the low 50s tomorrow afternoon with our stretch of sunshine lasting through middle portions of next week.
