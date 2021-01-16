DHEC: Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases in SC, reporting error resolved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina reported 4,671 new cases COVID-19 Saturday, as state health officials announced that an internal error in reporting cases has been resolved. It brings the total number of cases reported in the state to 346,880 since testing began.
DHEC said a system error over the past several days caused case counts to be incomplete on its website, adding a disclaimer to results.
The agency said Saturday that South Carolina’s Infectious Disease and Outbreak Network (SCION) used by DHEC is serviced by software company Conduent. DHEC added the error was caused by slowdowns and delayed in how SCION was able to process test results sent to the system electronically. Officials said the majority of laboratories and facilities that report negative and positive results to DHEC do so using an electronic report for SCION.
DHEC also clarified that the issue did not lose any data and was not in any way a security breach.
Of Saturday’s new cases, 246 were reported in Horry County while 158 were in Florence County. The agency also reported 64 new confirmed deaths linked to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,577.
Of the newly reported deaths, four were in Horry County while Georgetown and Florence counties each had three. Deaths were also reported in Marion and Darlington counties Saturday.
DHEC also said 20,694 individual tests were reported to the agency in the latest results, and the percent positive was 22.6%.
State health officials also released corrected statewide case counts for days in which the system error was still active.
- Jan. 8: 6,824
- Jan. 9: 4,037
- Jan. 10: 3,318
- Jan. 11: 4,559
- Jan. 12: 3,668
- Jan. 13: 2,575
Of South Carolina’s 11,351 inpatient hospital beds, 9,457 are in use for an 83.31% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 2,387 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 474 are in the ICU and 291 are ventilated.
