CCU senior linebacker Silas Kelly announces return for 2021 season

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Friday afternoon some news was shared that was great for Teal Nation and probably not so great for the rest of the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina is getting one of its key leaders and top defenders back for the 2021 season.
Senior linebacker Silas Kelly took to Twitter this morning to announce his plans to return next fall.
Kelly recorded 80 tackles for the Chants this past season, a team-high. He also had 6.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Kelly was named the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year after battling back from an ACL injury in 2019.
He along with fellow inside linebacker Teddy Gallagher have become national sensations thanks to their play on the field and mullets. Though he originally intended to get rid of his, Kelly put out another tweet saying the mullet is here to stay for next season.
