Some Horry County virtual students could see new teachers for second semester

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Horry County students could see a change in their virtual teacher assignment for the second semester due to updated enrollments, the district said.
“If you have a student that is affected, your child’s teacher will be reaching out and will continue to support your student(s) during this transition prior to February 1,” an email to Horry County Schools virtual parents stated.
The district said current grades and student work will be transferred to the new teacher if your student is affected.
If addition, parents of affected students will be contacted by their child’s new virtual teacher.
“They will be reaching out to share times they are offering their class orientation/welcome sessions. These sessions are essential for your student to learn specific classroom procedures, schedules, and assignments,” the email continued.
The school district is encouraging parents to reach out their child’s teacher with any specific questions.
