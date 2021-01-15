Sen. Graham ready to work with Biden, ‘time to move on’ from Trump impeachment

“What happened on Jan. 6 broke my heart never been more mad in my life. I was so angry that we were run out of the Senate by a bunch of thugs,” he said. “This can never happen again to the American people or to South Carolinians. Our best days lie ahead if we want them to be better. I want it to be better. I’m willing to work with Democrats. I told Republicans stand down: It is over. The election is behind us. Now I’m telling my Democratic colleagues: Stop impeachment.”