‘Running 4 Heroes’ to honor fallen HCPD officer in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida-based nonprofit will be making its way to the Grand Strand to honor a fallen Horry County police officer.
“Running 4 Heroes” announced Friday that that 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge will run a mile with a flag in honor of HCPD Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore in Horry County. The run will be the 799th mile Cartledge has run to honor law enforcement since the organization began.
The organization says Cartledge will run the mile at North Myrtle Beach High School on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It also states that a strict mask mandate and a limited amount of people will be able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive closer to 6 p.m.
The run will also be uploaded to their social media channels once it concludes.
Gore was killed Tuesday after being struck by a car while cleaning up debris along Highway 22. It was the third officer-related death in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in the span of 12 days.
“Running 4 Heroes” previously announced that they would be coming to the Grand Strand this weekend to present a $10,000 grant to Myrtle Beach Police Officer Andrew Wangstad, who was wounded in a shooting last October.
