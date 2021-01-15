Rivertown Ice Rink opens in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Even as the holiday season has come and gone, one event in the Grand Strand is still giving residents a taste of winter.
The City of Conway opened its Rivertown Ice Rink Friday, through a partnership between Conway Downtown Alive, Artificial Ice Events and Anderson Brothers Bank.
While it’s not quite cold enough for real ice, city officials explained that the 40′x100′ rink is made from a temporary synthetic ice surface. They also hope it’s a unique enough experience that will bring more residents and visitors to the downtown area.
“We’re hoping a lot of people come and skate and maybe fall a bit on the ice,” said Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive. “But also enjoy our restaurants in downtown.”
Officials also ask those visiting to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing as well as local mask mandates. It will also be following reduced capacity guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Howard also explained what’s different for an event like this being in the Grand Strand.
“So lots of times, the folks who bring these ice rinks around to locations all over the country - they have all-day passes,” she said. “Unfortunately here in South Carolina, we’re not quite experts on ice skating, so they suggested an hour is probably long enough for all of us in this area.”
The rink will be open from noon until 8 p.m. through Jan. 18. Admission is $15 per person with skate rental included. Final admission on each day is at 7 p.m., and attendees are required to assign a waiver for themselves and any minors prior to taking the ice.
