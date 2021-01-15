North Myrtle Beach parking decal registration begins Feb. 1

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in North Myrtle Beach will soon be able to register for the upcoming paid parking season.
The city announced Friday that decal registration begins Feb. 1 for resident and non-resident property owners. The new decals will be good for two years, while those obtained last year will expire. Paid parking season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31.
Officials also said those who qualify to register to do so in person or online, though online registration is highly encouraged. Those who want to register in person can do so at the old Santee Cooper building on 904 2nd Ave. North.
North Myrtle Beach residents may apply for up to two complimentary decals, while non-resident property owners may apply for one complimentary decal. Non-resident property owners do not have to be registered to a North Myrtle Beach address, but it must be in the property owner’s name.
Additional decals will also be available for $200 each.
Horry County residents who want to purchase a decal will be able to do so beginning Feb. 15. The city says it will have 200 decals available for $200 each on a first-come, first-served basis. County residents who do not live in or own property in North Myrtle Beach will be eligible for this option. These decals will also only be available to purchase online and will only be good for one year.
