Massachusetts man, woman charged after drugs found in Florence County, deputies say
Officials said two people were charged after a drug bust on Thursday in Florence County. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | January 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 9:01 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from Massachusetts have been charged in connection to a drug bust in Florence County, according to deputies.

Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement Unit performed a probable cause search of a vehicle after a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 95.

Nunn added that deputies eventually found several vacuum-sealed bags containing 7.8 pounds of marijuana and an additional bag containing over 2,020 Adderall pills. Deputies also seized just over $3,800 in cash from the bust.

The suspects were later identified as Joseph D. Charles, of Lowell, Massachusetts and Ruth Fatima Monterio, of Malden, Massachusetts. They’re each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Joseph Charles, left and Ruth Monteiro, right, were both charged in connection to drugs found in Florence County Friday.
Joseph Charles, left and Ruth Monteiro, right, were both charged in connection to drugs found in Florence County Friday. (Source: FCDC)

