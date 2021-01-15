Massachusetts man, woman charged after drugs found in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from Massachusetts have been charged in connection to a drug bust in Florence County, according to deputies.
Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement Unit performed a probable cause search of a vehicle after a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 95.
Nunn added that deputies eventually found several vacuum-sealed bags containing 7.8 pounds of marijuana and an additional bag containing over 2,020 Adderall pills. Deputies also seized just over $3,800 in cash from the bust.
The suspects were later identified as Joseph D. Charles, of Lowell, Massachusetts and Ruth Fatima Monterio, of Malden, Massachusetts. They’re each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.