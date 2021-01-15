Law enforcement work together to secure S.C. State House grounds ahead of inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - State and local law enforcement agencies are working together to make sure the public is safe in and around the South Carolina State House leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday.
The State House will be closed to all visitors from Jan. 16-20.
This follows a warning issued by the FBI about the potential for armed protests at state capitols around the country and at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Columbia Police and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up.
“The events of the last week around the nation, as well as the threats against State Capitols, have necessitated a more heightened security posture in the coming days and for as long as we need to maintain that elevated presence. We are advising the public to expect more visible security measures both inside the State House and around the perimeter of the grounds,” SCDPS Director Robert Woods IV said.
“We will work together to protect South Carolinians’ right to peaceably assemble and exercise their Constitutional rights while maintaining public safety. We want to make it clear that the rights of freedom of speech and assembly afforded to us by the Constitution does not give anyone the right to resort to violence and lawlessness,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.
“We will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events. City of Columbia citizens can expect to see high visible police presence on and around the South Carolina State House, or other identified protest locations as events are announced or detected. Other law enforcement partner assets, such as mobile field force, hazardous device units, aviation, and tactical teams will all be available for our consideration,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.
“We are ready to work in partnership with the SC Department of Public Safety as well as our federal partners to ensure all citizens are protected and safe to exercise their right to peaceful protest. However, we are also ready and prepared to maintain law and order and will not tolerate any violence or destruction. The increase in law enforcement presence will serve to both keep citizens safe and protect property,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
