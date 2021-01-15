Lake City High School cancels basketball, wrestling seasons

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A local high school is now putting winter sports on ice for the remainder of the season.
Lake City High School announced Friday that it will be canceling its basketball and wrestling seasons. This comes after a decision from Florence County School District 3 for students to remain virtual for all students through the end of the month.
District officials said the teams were expected to resume activities on Jan. 30, but student-athletes have been unable to practice or participate in conditioning due to a complete shutdown of activities.
“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes are paramount in any decision,” said Matt Apicella, LCHS Athletic Director. “Multiple scheduling conflicts in trying to make up missed region games and matches, unfortunately, makes this decision necessary.”
Officials said the school still plans to begin conditioning for spring sports, but postponed that start date to Feb. 8.
