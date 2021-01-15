Former Myrtle Beach mayor in hospital battling COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – John Rhodes, the executive director of the Beach Ball Classic and the former mayor of Myrtle Beach, has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from his wife.
“This morning as you pray this prayer would you please include my husband’s name…John is currently admitted to Grand Strand’s PCU Covid Unit. The next 24 hours are critical,” a Friday morning post on Terri Springs’ Facebook page stated, underneath a picture of Rhodes.
Rhodes was first elected as mayor of Myrtle Beach in 2005, a position he held for the next 12 years.
In 2017, Rhodes lost re-election to current mayor Brenda Bethune.
“I’ve had 12 years to represent the city; it’s been an honor and privilege,” Rhodes said at the time. “I look forward to the city moving forward. We will continue to grow and continue to be the best beach resort in America.”
