FIRST ALERT: Chilly and blustery weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers will come to an end this evening followed by clearing skies and gusty winds for Saturday.
A cold front moving through the area will continue the risk of showers this evening. The front will push off shore overnight with cooler temperatures and dryer weather moving in.
As skies clear tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 at the beaches and into the middle to upper 30s across the Pee Dee.
Saturday will be a blustery day. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 50. Winds will be quite gusty through the day with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph at times.
Saturday night will turn quite cold with temperatures along the Grand Strand dropping to near 30. Temperatures in the upper 20s will be common further inland.
Sunday will be cool again but less windy with temperatures near 50.
