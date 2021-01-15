Body recovered from pond confirmed to be missing Horry County man, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A body recovered from a Carolina Forest pond Friday is that of a missing Horry County man, according to authorities.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said the body has been identified as 40-year-old Rodriquez “Rock” Gibbs.
Casey added no foul play is suspected, and it is currently being treated as an accident.
Gibbs’ vehicle was discovered Thursday by a helicopter in a pond off Renee Drive. Crews also searched the nearby woods and shopping plaza.
Authorities continued their search of the pond on Friday, which is when they found Gibbs.
“We really feel for everyone who was affected by this,” said Casey. “The family was here yesterday and today, so, obviously our hearts go out for them.”
Gibbs family longingly watched as Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team searched every corner of the pond.
Five and a half hours of searching didn’t yield many results Thursday, but after two and a half hours of searching Friday morning, they found who they were looking for.
“Tried to hit every corner of the water, which includes sight-scan, sonar from our boats, and that’s what actually located the body,” said Casey.
Gibbs was last scene at Handley’s Pub and Grub on January 6th, which is when his family took to putting up posters at nearby businesses.
His family had set up a gofundme page to raise money for a private investigator.
That page describes Gibbs as a funny, smart, loving, charismatic and kind man.
According to that gofundme, Gibbs leaves behind a daughter and son.
Gibbs had more than a dozen friends and family members at the pond both days, hoping for better news.
They spent more than an hour hugging and consoling each other after his body was found.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.