Coroner: 16-year-old identified as victim of deadly overnight shooting in Loris area
By Brad Dickerson | January 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 5:08 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting that took place in a community outside of Loris.

According to Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. Friday on Hemingway Road in the Cedar Branch community outside of Loris.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 16-year-old Katrina Jackson. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

