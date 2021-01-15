Conway Medical Center establishes online portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests for those 70+

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center has established an online option for COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests for those aged 70 and older, staff members announced Friday.
According to information from the hospital, patients can go to CMC’s website to take advantage of the option.
By signing up through the site, individuals are placed on a list to be contacted to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Those appointments can only be made as doses are sent to CMC from DHEC. Vaccinations are by appointment only,” a hospital release stated.
CMC staff stress that no walk-ins are accepted for vaccinations at either the main hospital of physician practices and/or clinics.
“Earlier this week we received thousands of requests for appointments. Those who made a previous request are on a list and will be contacted, although it may take some time to work through the list which is thousands of people long,” CMC officials said.
Hospital staff said they will add appointments as they receive supplies of the vaccine from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“DHEC has said there are limited supplies coming from the federal government. In this case the demand has far outweighed the supplies,” the release stated.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.