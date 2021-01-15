Colo. neighborhood to light homes blue to mark anniversary of Gannon Stauch’s disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Colorado neighborhood is turning blue in memory of an 11-year-old boy with ties to Horry County.
It’s been almost a year since the disappearance of Gannon Stauch, whose remains were found in Florida last March.
According to NBC affiliate KOAA in Colorado, neighbors there put up blue lights outside their homes during the search and is now lighting up their homes again to mark the one-year anniversary of Stauch’s disappearance.
The 11-year-old’s stepmom, Leticia Stauch, is accused of murdering him. She was arrested in Myrtle Beach in March of 2020.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. Some of his family still resides along the Grand Strand.
