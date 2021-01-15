Charges dismissed against Marion in-home nursing aid accused of harming ‘vulnerable adult’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Charges have been dropped against a Marion County in-home nursing aid accused of harming a patient.
Public index records show charges against Odette Akers were dismissed on Nov. 16, 2020, by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
A warrant and report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office state Akers was accused of striking a patient with autism with a belt in October 2019. She was eventually charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
In a statement, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said while his office had “sufficient probable cause” to charge Akers, the solicitor’s office found that it “would be extremely difficult to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a Marion County jury, and would, therefore, not be the most efficient use of invaluable court time and prosecutorial resources.”
Akers was released on Jan. 8, 2020.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.