Authorities: Suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes from two Florence County stores

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted in two recent burglaries.
According to information from the FCSO, suspects broke into Floyd’s Convenience Store on Cale Yarborough Highway in Timmonsville on Jan. 13. They reportedly stole a large quantity of Newport, Marlboro, Marlboro Light, and Marlboro Select cigarettes.
Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in an earlier burglary on Dec. 16, 2020 at the Save A Step gas station on South Cashua Drive in Florence. A large quantity of cigarettes was also stolen from this location, according to the FCSO.
Anyone with information on the thefts or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
