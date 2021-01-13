Area locations scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine for those 70 and older

By WMBF News Staff | January 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 12:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those in South Carolina aged 70 or older can now begin making appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the process, the Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an interactive map to help people find which healthcare providers across the state are booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

These are the locations across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee scheduling appointments for those 70 and older. They are:

Conway Medical Center

To request an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Tidelands Health

To request an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Doctors Care Market Common

2761 Agnes Lane 

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

Click here for more information.

Doctors Care Strand Medical

1221 21st Ave. N 

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

Click here for more information.

Doctors Care Hoffmeyer

2410 Hoffmeyer Road 

Florence, S.C. 29501

Click here for more information.

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center

2829 E. Highway 76

Mullins, S.C. 29574

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MUSC Health – Hematology and Oncology – Florence Medical Pavilion

Medical Pavillion A Suite 315

805 Pamplico Highway

Florence, S.C. 29505

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center

1304 W Bobo Newsom Hwy

Hartsville, S.C. 29550

(843) 656-0101

Email

Individuals can also call the DHEC Care Line at (855) 472-3432 for assistance with scheduling an appointment beginning Wednesday. DHEC leaders told state senators on Tuesday that they are working with the state’s emergency management department to add additional hotline resources that are used during hurricanes so people aren’t put on hold for too long.

Health leaders have warned that while some people may be able to book an appointment, they may not be able to actually receive the vaccine for several weeks because healthcare providers are still vaccinating critical frontline healthcare workers, and there isn’t enough supplies of the vaccine.

According to DHEC, as the federal government is able to distribute more doses to S.C., more locations will begin to have doses available and be able to schedule more appointments for those 70 and older.

