Area locations scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine for those 70 and older

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those in South Carolina aged 70 or older can now begin making appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of the process, the Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an interactive map to help people find which healthcare providers across the state are booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
These are the locations across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee scheduling appointments for those 70 and older. They are:
Conway Medical Center
Tidelands Health
Doctors Care Market Common
2761 Agnes Lane
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
Doctors Care Strand Medical
1221 21st Ave. N
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
Doctors Care Hoffmeyer
2410 Hoffmeyer Road
Florence, S.C. 29501
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center
2829 E. Highway 76
Mullins, S.C. 29574
MUSC Health – Hematology and Oncology – Florence Medical Pavilion
Medical Pavillion A Suite 315
805 Pamplico Highway
Florence, S.C. 29505
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
1304 W Bobo Newsom Hwy
Hartsville, S.C. 29550
(843) 656-0101
FIND A LOCATION | Interactive map shows which hospitals are taking appointments
Individuals can also call the DHEC Care Line at (855) 472-3432 for assistance with scheduling an appointment beginning Wednesday. DHEC leaders told state senators on Tuesday that they are working with the state’s emergency management department to add additional hotline resources that are used during hurricanes so people aren’t put on hold for too long.
Health leaders have warned that while some people may be able to book an appointment, they may not be able to actually receive the vaccine for several weeks because healthcare providers are still vaccinating critical frontline healthcare workers, and there isn’t enough supplies of the vaccine.
According to DHEC, as the federal government is able to distribute more doses to S.C., more locations will begin to have doses available and be able to schedule more appointments for those 70 and older.
