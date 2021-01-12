My Carolina Hometown: Explore Aynor through the eyes of a local

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Who doesn’t love a good, small town? Each Monday on Grand Strand Today, we’ll explore a new hometown through the eyes of a local.
This week, we headed to Aynor, South Carolina with our chaperone, Brooke Holden. She’s the PIO for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and grew up just outside of Aynor.
Brooke takes us to some of her favorite places including Aynor Family Pharmacy and the Aynor Blue Jacket Grill. Plus, we headed over to Aynor Building Supply for a walk down memory lane.
Come along with us!
