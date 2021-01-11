Horry County Schools to make decision Wednesday on if students will return to hybrid learning

“We are in the process of monitoring the data,” said Velna Allen, Chief Officer of Student Services for Horry County School District. “Since the winter break, we’ve seen an influx of information. We’re still getting reports from our students and from our staff. So we have added all that to the COVID-19 Case Dashboard. We have been adding since the winter break but it continues to come in larger groups. When you look at the dashboard, you may see there’s a very big increase in historical data because some of our employees and students did experience a COVID-19 positive test results over the holiday and are now back and ready to attend school or back to work, but we were not notified at that time. We want a chance to meet tomorrow and discuss that as a group before we make a final decision about that.”