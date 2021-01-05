Loren Korn

She studied in Granada, Spain before landing her first job as a multimedia journalist in Bryan/College Station. Loren then worked as a morning anchor/reporter in Waco, Texas before becoming a main anchor for the CBS affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas. While in South Texas, Loren received a Texas Associated Press Award for Best Feature “Haunted Lexington.” She spent the night on an aircraft carrier built during WWII for the U.S. Navy to find out if the ship lived up to its rumor of being haunted.