S.C. schools saw increase in teacher vacancies for current school year, report shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A recent report shows that South Carolina schools started the year with 26% more vacancies compared to last year.
Each year, the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement administers the South Carolina Annual Educator Supply and Demand Survey to collect information on teachers in the state.
The most recent report, published this month, shows approximately 6,000 teachers in the state from the 2019-20 school year did not return to a teaching/service position in the same district in 2020-21.
That number represents a 10% decrease compared to the number of departures reported last year.
“It typically would be anticipated that fewer positions were vacant at the start of the current school year. This was not the case, however, as the number of vacancies increased significantly compared to 2019-20, suggesting that districts faced more challenges when attempting to fill positions this year,” the report noted.
According to the report, about 700 teaching/service positions were still vacant at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, which represents a 26% increase compared to last year.
“When the pandemic first hit in the spring of 2020, many teachers may have already signed their contracts for 2020-21 before experiencing the pandemic’s full and growing impact. Additionally, with districts creating more virtual opportunities for students, many teachers were moved into new virtual settings and districts would not report these moves as departures. Those moves could, however, create vacancies in schools where face-to-face instruction is continuing,” the report noted.
Click here to read the full report.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.