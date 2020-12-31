Judge sets bond for man accused of bursting into Myrtle Beach home, kidnapping person

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of kidnapping a person from a Myrtle Beach home appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.
Martin Gail, 23, faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault. A judge set a bond for over $75,000 on all the charges.
Officers were called early Wednesday morning to a kidnapping in progress at a home. While responding, officers were flagged down on Highway 15 and Session Street by the victim’s father.
Police said they searched the area and found the victim trying to fight off the suspect in some woods before he ran off.
Officers were able to get the victim to safety.
Gail was taken into custody a short time later by Horry County police.
According to online records, Gail is still being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
