Jackson Named an AFCA First-Team All-American

A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played this year. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.