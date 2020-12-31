Jackson Named an AFCA First-Team All-American

WACO, Texas – The postseason awards continue to rain in for Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson, as the redshirt senior was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.
Jackson has also garnered All-America recognition from the Associated Press (first team), FWAA (first team), ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason. He was also named a Senior CLASS second-team All-American.
Jackson was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season.
A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played this year. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.
