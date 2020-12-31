Horry County police arrest Longs man wanted for stalking

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs man wanted by police for stalking is now in police custody.
Earl Renaldo Williams, 31, was arrested Thursday morning according to booking records with J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Williams was wanted by Horry County Police for stalking and unlawful communication involving multiple victims, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Williams was booked around 10:45 a.m., and faces two counts of stalking and three counts of unlawful communication.
