Florence One Schools to be fully virtual for two weeks after winter break

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence One Schools will return to total virtual instruction for two weeks after the end of winter break, the district announced Thursday.
The school district made the decision after “monitoring the surging positive cases of COVID-19 in Florence County” and consulting with the local medical community, a post on the district’s Facebook page stated.
In addition, officials say there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities during the time period.
“Please continue to do your best to adhere to all health and safety precautions throughout this holiday season,” the post stated.
