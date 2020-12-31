FIRST ALERT: A wet start to 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered showers and warm temperatures will help us ring in the new year across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures today will climb to near 70° for both the beaches and for areas inland. It will also be a soggy and overcast day as off and on showers continue through this morning all the way into this evening.
For any New Year’s plans, just be sure to grab an umbrella and the rain gear, as a 60% chance of rain is expected through most of tonight. The showers and mild temperatures will continue into tomorrow as well, with a 70% chance of rain for New Year’s Day.
As we head into the weekend, rain chances are set to continue. The better chances of rain will take shape on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and storms. The good news? Sunday looks increasingly dry with only a few showers through the morning hours.
Cooler, drier, and more seasonable weather settles in for early next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
