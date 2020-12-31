FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain arrive into 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soggy weather will linger into the New Year as a stalled out cold front keeps the downpours going.
The on-and-off downpours will linger as we head through the final hours of 2020. Moving towards midnight, it won’t be raining everywhere, but a few unlucky spots will likely be dealing with some showers. It will be warm area-wide with temperatures only falling into the lower 60s.
The first day of 2021 is looking soggy and warm once again. Afternoon highs approach 70° despite increasing rain chances. Scattered showers and isolated storms will linger through most of the day.
Unfortunately, the rain chances will continue this weekend as a stalled out cold front holds the moisture in place. The heaviest rain will arrive late Saturday, mainly after sunset. The rain will remain heavy at times into Sunday morning with some clearing expected by mid-morning. We should even see some breaks in the clouds by Sunday afternoon.
Warm weather will linger with temperatures near 70° Saturday, just a few degrees cooler into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.