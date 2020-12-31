DHEC announces 3,234 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths Thursday

By WMBF News Staff | December 31, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 1:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 3,234 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 283,424 and deaths to 4,885, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 167 new COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths. In Florence County, 96 new virus cases were reported and two confirmed deaths.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.

According to DHEC, 10,369 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 31.2%.

For more information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

