DHEC to add Phase 1-C to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, provides timeline for phases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A new phase is being added to South Carolina’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on the phases in the distribution plan, which include a Phase 1-C. The health agency also provided a timeline on when the state will move to each phase.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) provided guidance a couple of weeks ago on which individuals should be included in Phase 1-B and Phase 1-C. South Carolina’s current vaccine distribution plan does not include a Phase 1-C.
The South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee has been reviewing that guidance and discussing what best fits for South Carolinians, and Phase 1-B and Phase 1-C are expected to be finalized soon.
Here are the recommendations for Phase 1-B and Phase 1-C, again these have not been finalized yet.
Phase 1-B:
- Persons aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions)
- Frontline essential workers (sectors included by ACIP include firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers)
Phase 1-C:
- Essential workers not included in Phase 1b (examples included by ACIP include people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health staff who are non-frontline healthcare workers)
- Persons aged 65-74 years (with or without underlying health conditions)
- Persons aged 16-64 years with underlying health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 (more information to follow from the SC COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee)
Now as the vaccine supply increases, ACIP will provide guidance for Phases 2 and 3, which will include more of the population.
DHEC also provided a timeframe for each phrase:
- Early Winter – Vaccinations for Phase 1a is anticipated to continue through February 2021.
- Late Winter to early Spring – Based on current CDC guidance, the state will move into Phase 1b once 70 percent of South Carolinians identified in Phase 1a have been vaccinated.
- Spring to Summer – Phase 2 is anticipated to begin in Spring 2021, with the vaccines expected to become available for the general public during the summer and fall of 2021
DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler re-iterated on Thursday that everyone who wants to get a vaccine will get one, but it will be a process. She added that DHEC will continue to provide information on the website and through the media and social media to make sure people are aware when the state transitions to the next phase and exactly who falls in each phase.
