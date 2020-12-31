Crews to begin annual maintenance of Barefoot swing bridge in January

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Annual maintenance of the Barefoot Resort & Golf swing bridge begins next week.
Late Monday, Jan. 4, or during the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane, according to the city of North Myrtle Beach. Motorists should anticipate delays.
Officials said this year, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will also perform bridge inspections.
“During the maintenance period, the bridge remains open to motor vehicle traffic, but one lane of traffic is required most of the time. Traffic signalization is established to aid motorists,” a news release from the city stated.
According to the city, the contractor has 30 days to complete the maintenance work, excluding days lost to marginal weather.
In past years, officials said the maintenance work has taken 21 to 25 days to complete.
“The inclusion of SCDOT inspections this year may or may not alter that timeframe. The City will know more as work progresses and will keep you informed,” the release stated.
