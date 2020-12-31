Chadwell Voted The Premier Coach of College Football

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was voted by the fans as The Premier Coach of College Football, it was announced by Premier Players, Inc.
The Premier Coach Award is presented to the head coach that fans voted as the best in his or her sport via online polls. Candidates are announced about a month prior to the end of the regular sports season. Fans then vote not just for the head coach with the best regular-season team record, but for the coach they felt led his or her team beyond expectations during the season that brought hope and excitement.
This is the latest coach of the year award for the Chanticleer head coach. He has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year. Details on these awards can be found at https://goccusports.com/sports/football/archives.
Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.
The team earned 16 selections to the 2020 All-Sun Belt team, including 10 first-team selections. They also secured five of the conference’s six individual awards: Player and Freshman of the Year (quarterback Grayson McCall); Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Tarron Jackson); Newcomer of the Year (cornerback D’Jordan Strong) and Coach of the Year (Chadwell).
Previous winners:
2019 – Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers
2018 – Nick Saban – Alabama
2017 – Scott Frost – UCF
2016 – Dabo Swinney – Clemson
2015 – Kirk Ferentz – Iowa
2014 – Jimbo Fisher – Florida State
2013 – Gus Malzahn – Auburn
