Alternative ways to safely ring in the new year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While many welcomed 2020 with balloons, champagne and confetti, New Year’s celebrations this year will certainly look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there are ways to celebrate safely.
Good Housekeeping suggests getting dressed up like you’re heading out on the town. Even if you’re the only one to see the look, you can ring in 2021 in the best attire. They also suggest decorating the house.
Another option is the virtual New York City Times Square ball drop.
If you do want to venture out, The Market Common still has a few tickets available for its “A Southern Time Square.”
The event is smaller this year with a ticket only option for 1,000 people compared to previous years with a plan to have about 10,000 people.
Tickets are available through a $25 or more purchase at a restaurant or retailer in The Market Common,
For a list of locations, click here.
People can claim the ticket by exchanging the receipt Thursday at the ticket tent located inside Peace, Love, Little Donuts.
The receipt can be from Dec. 21 or after.
An employee of Peace, Love, Little Donuts said while the event is smaller this year, the push for shopping local helps.
“Whether it’s us, Francesca’s, anything really around here. A lot of the local business around here, we have great stuff, food, clothes, accessories, and it encourages the whole community to come together,” employee Caroline Surface said.
A Southern Times Square kicks off at 9 p.m. to midnight in Valor Park.
