Yoga poses and breathing techniques to help with stress, sleep and anxiety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For many people, stress, anxiousness and insomnia have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Living Yoga and Wellness studio caretaker Elise Angell and studio instructor Olga Marie shared different breathing techniques and yoga poses to help reduce higher levels of stress or anxiety and help you fall asleep faster. Angell said not taking deep breaths can affect your cognitive ability, digestion and even mood.
Angell said ‘belly breathing’ is a simple and easy breathing technique to start with. For this technique, you’ll rest one hand on the stomach and one over the heart and close your eyes.
“The cool thing about breath is it’s always with us,” Angell said. “You can practice any time of day at any moment.”
This exercise is even something parents and guardians can try with their children.
Breathing techniques not only help when being still, but also with movement.
Marie introduced the ‘twist pose’ that can be done in tight spaces, for example, on flights. It can even be done in bed before going to sleep. To watch the full pose tutorial, plus additional poses, view the video below.
