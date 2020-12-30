WANTED: Robber holds clerk at gunpoint at Hartsville liquor store

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police are trying to track down a robber who held a clerk at gunpoint Wednesday night at a liquor store.
Authorities said the robbery happened around 5:45 p.m. at Mozingo Liquors on South Fifth Street.
Surveillance pictures show the person pointing a gun right at the man behind the counter. It’s not clear if the robber got away with anything.
The robber was wearing a mask, gloves and dark glasses. Police aren’t sure if the person left the area on foot or in a nearby vehicle.
Police hope to have more details in the case on Thursday.
In the meantime, anyone with information on the robbery or the robber is asked to call the patrol sergeant’s phone 843-206-4072 or they can also contact the police department at 843-383-3011 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also send an anonymous message on the Hartsville Police Department’s Facebook page.
