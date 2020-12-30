Troopers search for big rig involved in hit-and-run on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping someone has information on a tractor-trailer that was involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night.
Troopers said the big rig sideswiped a vehicle and also hit a pedestrian, but didn’t stop.
The pedestrian suffered injuries in the collision.
Investigators said the hit-and-run happened at mile marker 160 on I-95 in Florence County.
The year, make, model and color of the tractor-trailer is unknown, but it may have suffered damage on the right front corner and also along the right side of the trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.