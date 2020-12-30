Survey asks what you like and dislike about Horry County’s beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Planning and Zoning Department is asking for your help regarding the beaches.
The department posted a survey to their Facebook page asking what you like and dislike about the beach.
It asks what you believe are the most important aspects of visiting the beach, among many other things.
County leaders say the survey will help shape long range planning efforts for Horry County’s Beach Management Plan.
You can find the survey here.
