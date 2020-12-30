State approves two notable Grand Strand New Year’s Eve events, rejects one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce has approved two notable New Year’s Eve events on the Grand Strand but rejected one other due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the state, the New Year’s Eve Celebration in Conway, organized by Conway Downtown Alive, was rejected.
The event was planned as a “street festival style” on Main Street, with bands, food vendors, merchandise vendors and fireworks at midnight.
Attendance was estimated between 1,001 and 5,000, officials said.
According to the state, the event was rejected because “outdoor occupancy will exceed 1,212 attendees per acre.”
But two other notable New Year’s Eve events were approved by the state: “A Southern Times Square” in the Market Common and NYE on the Boardwalk.
The state estimates attendance at both of these events to range between 251 and 1,000 people.
